WWE SmackDown Overnight Ratings for 8/19/22

According to Spoiler TV, this week’s WWE Smackdown episode had a relatively high overnight rating with 2.618 million viewers. This shows a significant increase over both the final number of 1.927 million and the overnight number of 2.431 million recorded last week. Due to being pre-empted in several markets, that show had to be adjusted down.

2.216 million people watched the show in the first hour, and 2.392 million in the second.

The show’s rating was up from both the overnight (0.45) and final (0.5) ratings from the previous week (0.44).

It had the highest rating in the key 18-49 demo of the night, but reruns of ABC’s 20/20 had the most viewers with 2.941 million in the 9 PM ET hour and 2.832 million in the 10 PM ET hour.