The preliminary ratings for Friday’s WWE SmackDown are in.

According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the episode of SmackDown drew an average of 2.385 million viewers overnight. This number is a decrease from the overnight number that did 2.385 million viewers last week.

In the demographic of adults ages 18 to 49, SmackDown’s rating fell from 0.63 to 0.50, a significant drop from last week.

The final ratings will be released on Monday.