WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership And Rating (4/21/2023)

The preliminary overnight numbers for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX have been released by SpoilerTV.

The episode drew 2.088 million viewers on Friday night, with 2.125 million watching the first hour and 2.051 watching the second.

Viewership was down from the previous week’s overnight figure.

The previous show averaged 2.135 million viewers in the preliminary round, with a total audience of 2.265 million viewers.

This week’s figures show SmackDown with the lowest preliminary audience of 2023, as well as the lowest preliminary overnight audience since December 2022 (2.056 million viewers).

The key demo of P18-49 also saw a drop in ratings. WWE SmackDown averaged a 0.49 overnight rating, down from a 0.53 rating last week. The episode’s final key demo rating on April 14th was 0.58.

SmackDown faced stiff competition on Friday night from ABC’s NBA Playoffs coverage. The NBA Playoffs dominated the key demo ratings for Friday primetime broadcast programming, ranking first. SmackDown came in second. Blue Bloods on CBS had the most viewers on Friday, with 5.702 million.