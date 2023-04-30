WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership And Rating (4/28/2023)

The overnight preliminary numbers for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX have been released by SpoilerTV.

Night 1 of the 2023 WWE Draft was featured on the April 28th episode. Friday night’s show drew 2.298 million viewers on average, with 2.249 million watching the first hour and 2.347 million watching the second.

WWE SmackDown averaged 2.088 million viewers for the April 21st preliminary numbers, up from 2.088 million viewers the previous week. The previous episode’s final audience was 2.175 million viewers, so this week’s overnight figures were even higher than last week’s final numbers.

The demo ratings increased this week as well, with the most recent show drawing an average 0.61 rating in the key demo, up from 0.49 the previous week. Last week’s show received a final rating of 0.54.

On Friday night, WWE SmackDown topped the ratings in the key demographic for network primetime programming, surpassing the NFL Draft on ABC. Blue Bloods on CBS had the night’s highest viewership with 3.371 million viewers.