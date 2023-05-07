WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership And Rating (5/5/2023)

SpoilerTV has released the preliminary overnight numbers for the WWE Backlash SmackDown go-home episode.

Friday night’s show drew 1.976 million viewers on average, with 1.935 million watching the first hour and 2.016 million watching the second.

Viewership dropped compared to the previous week’s show, which drew 2.298 million viewers overnight. The inaugural night of the 2023 WWE Draft took place on April 28th. Last week’s show had a total audience of 2.473 million viewers.

WWE SmackDown also saw a drop in the P18-49 key demo. The most recent episode received a 0.47 overnight rating, down from a 0.61 overnight rating last week. In the P18-49 key demo, the final rating for last week’s episode was 0.67.

Despite a drop in viewership and ratings, WWE SmackDown managed to top the ratings in Friday night primetime broadcast programming.