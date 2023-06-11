WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership And Rating (6/9/2023)

The preliminary ratings for Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX are in.

In the fast national ratings, SmackDown drew 2.230 million viewers and a 0.60 key demo rating against the NBA Finals. On ABC, Game 3 of the NBA Finals drew 7.50 million viewers and a 2.2 key demo rating overnight. The ESPN3 figures were not available at the time of writing.

This is another strong number for WWE’s blue brand, but it is down from the 2.46 million viewers averaged in the fast nationals for last week’s episode. That episode had nothing to do with any NBA Finals game.

Last week’s SmackDown drew 2.563 million viewers and received a 0.73 key demo rating.

On Monday, the final SmackDown ratings report will be available.