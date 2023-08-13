WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership And Rating (8/11/2023)

ProgrammingInsider.com reports that this past Friday night’s post-SummerSlam episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew a total average of 2.650 million viewers, with a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up huge from last week’s episode, which drew 2.151 million viewers and a 0.57 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

In terms of hour-by-hour breakdown, the first hour of WWE SmackDown drew 2,610,000 viewers, while the second hour of WWE SmackDown would increase to 2,640,000 viewers.

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw LA Knight battle Top Dolla in Singles action, WWE Hall of Famer Edge have an in-ring segment with Sheamus, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio challenge Austin Theory for the WWE U.S. Title and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns have a segment with Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, among others.