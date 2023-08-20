WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership And Rating (8/18/2023)

ProgrammingInsider.com reports that Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown drew a total average of 2.233 million viewers, with a rating of 0.53 in the key 18-49 demo.

This is slightly down from the previous week’s episode, which drew 2.650 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the key 18-49 demo.

In terms of hour-by-hour breakdown, the first hour of WWE SmackDown drew 2,310,000 viewers, while the second hour of WWE SmackDown would decrease to 2,200,000 viewers.

Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX saw LA Knight battle Austin Theory in Singles action, The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) battle The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in a Tag Team Match and WWE Hall of Famer Edge face Sheamus in a Singles Match in the main event, among others.