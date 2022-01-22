WWE SmackDown Pre And Post-Show Dark Matches

The dark match before last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw WWE NXT Superstars LA Knight and Roderick Strong compete.

Knight defeated Strong in what was described as a competitive match that went around 9 minutes. Knight was said to be over with the crowd.

The post-show dark main event saw Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens take on The Bloodline (WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos).

After SmackDown went off the air, The Bloodline attacked Rollins and Owens until Big E made the save. A six-man challenge was then issued, but Reigns turned them down. Owens responded by calling Reigns a “little bitch,” which led to a brawl. The match started up and Reigns later took a Stomp from Rollins before the babyfaces picked up the win.