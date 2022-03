WWE SmackDown will continue its road to WrestleMania tonight with a live episode from Birmingham AL.

WWE has announced the following two matches for tonight-

-Sasha Banks vs. Queen Zelina

-Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. The New Day

WWE is advertising Ronda Rousey and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to appear but they have not been formally announced.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates to tonight’s lineup and join us later on for coverage.