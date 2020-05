WWE Smackdown will air from the Performance Center again this week but not live. This show was reportedly taped earlier this week. WWE has announced the following for this episode-

-Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler (MITB Qualifying Match)

-Mandy Rose vs. Carmella (MITB Qualifying Match)

-The New Day vs. Forgotten Sons (Non-Title)

-King Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan

