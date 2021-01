Tonight’s WWE Smackdown will be the first show of 2021 with more hype for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-New WWE IC Champion Big E faces King Corbin in a non-title match

-Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Carmella and Bayley

-Universal Champion Roman Reigns has made a special request of WWE Management

