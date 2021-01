The Road to The Royal Rumble will continue on tonight’s WWE SmackDown as the following has been announced-

-Rey Mysterio vs. King Corbin

-Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jey Uso

-Royal Rumble Contract Signing for Adam Pearce vs. Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Stay tuned throughout the day as we will let you know when more matches and segments have been announced. Also, join us tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time for live PBP coverage.