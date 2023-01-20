WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/20/23)

As the Road to the Royal Rumble continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens will sign their contract for the title match at The Rumble on SmackDown. There will also be a tournament to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for a shot at the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

Rey Mysterio and Karrion Kross will most likely continue their feud tonight as they build to the match announced for next week’s SmackDown Live.

The Usos vs. RAW Superstars The Street Profits is advertised for tonight at the arena. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, and The Brawling Brutes are among those who have been advertised.

The following is the current SmackDown lineup for tonight:

* The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre to kick off the SmackDown Tag Team Titles Tournament

* Contract signing for Kevin Owens vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble

