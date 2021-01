Tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode will feature Big E defending the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews in a rematch.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Big E defends IC Championship against Apollo Crews

-Bayley challenges Bianca Belair to an obstacle course challenge

-Kevin Owens will address his Royal Rumble match against Roman Reigns

8 PM Eastern Time.