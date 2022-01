WWE will present the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble later tonight from the TMobile Center in Kansas City Missouri. The following lineup has been announced-

-Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

-Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin

-Seth Rollins to appear

It’s also expected that the final angles for the Royal Rumble Matches will occur tonight.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest and join us later on for SmackDown coverage.