WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/6/23)

The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee’s FedEx Forum.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their title tonight against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. Tonight, Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will compete in a qualifier to determine who will join WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.

Tonight’s match between Xia Li and Tegan Nox has been teased but has yet to be officially announced as of this writing.

In addition to the Superstars announced for a match or segment on tonight’s show, the WWE Events website advertises Braun Strowman and Liv Morgan. The arena website also advertises several Superstars – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Sami Zayn, Natalya, Shinsuke Nakamura, and NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day – but it should be noted that the venue listing is dated.

For tonight, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* SmackDown officially welcomes back new Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

* Ricochet vs. “Top Dolla” AJ Francis in a Royal Rumble qualifier

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

Here is a promo for the episode: