WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (1/7)

The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2022 will take place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face-off with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman will be there with Lesnar.

It’s believed that the first blue brand participant for the WWE Royal Rumble will be revealed on tonight’s show. Austin Theory, The Street Profits and The Mysterios were confirmed for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on this week’s RAW. Sami Zayn is due for a title shot against WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and it’s possible that there will be an update on that feud tonight. Tonight’s show will feature more fallout from WWE Day 1, and build for the Royal Rumble.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s SmackDown.