Tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode will feature two title matches and more hype for the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Big E defends the Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews

-The Street Profits defend the Tag Team Championships against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode

