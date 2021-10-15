WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (10/15)

WWE SmackDown from Ontario, CA tonight will be a special episode that airs on FS1 due to MLB FOX coverage.

WWE has announced that tonight’s SmackDown will air for 2.5 hours and the final 30 minutes will air with no commercials.

This will also be the final SmackDown episode to air before WWE Crown Jewel. Below is the current lineup for tonight-

-Brock Lesnar returns

-Sonya Deville returns to the ring vs. Naomi

-Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks (Non-Title)

-King Of The Ring: Finn Balor vs. Sami Zayn (Semi-Finals)

-Queen’s Crown: Zelina Vega vs. Carmella (Semi-Finals)

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and then join us for full coverage at 8 PM EST.