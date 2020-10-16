WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (10/16)

The WWE SmackDown on Fox season 2 premiere will air tonight with championships on the line, Daniel Bryan’s return, and more. Fox will also air a Pre-show tonight at 7:30 PM Eastern Time with hosts Booker T and Renee Young, who is making her return to TV for the special broadcast.

Below is the line up for tonight-

-Daniel Bryan returns

-Lars Sullivan vs. Jeff Hardy

-The New Day vs. Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sheamus

-Street Profits defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships vs. Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler

-Roman Reigns defends the Universal Championship vs. Braun Strowman

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on the show and join us later on for live PBP coverage.