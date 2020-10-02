WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (10/2)

WWE SmackDown tonight will feature fallout from the Clash of Champions PPV that took place last Sunday. WWE has announced the following for the show-
-Roman Reigns is named the official Tribal Chief in a ceremony
-RAW star Kevin Owens hosts “The KO Show” with guest Alexa Bliss
-Sasha Banks targets Bayley for the SmackDown Championship
-Sami Zayn defends the Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy
