WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (10/2)

WWE SmackDown tonight will feature fallout from the Clash of Champions PPV that took place last Sunday. WWE has announced the following for the show-

-Roman Reigns is named the official Tribal Chief in a ceremony

-RAW star Kevin Owens hosts “The KO Show” with guest Alexa Bliss

-Sasha Banks targets Bayley for the SmackDown Championship

-Sami Zayn defends the Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy

