WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/21/22)

The Road to WWE Crown Jewel continues tonight with SmackDown on FOX, which will be broadcast live from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Tonight’s SmackDown will include an appearance by Bray Wyatt, a match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, and an appearance by Logan Paul.

The Miz announced earlier this week that he is scheduled to compete in a dark match at tonight’s show. Aside from the announced lineup for tonight, the arena website and the WWE Events website have advertised Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Sheamus, as well as RAW’s Matt Riddle and The Street Profits.

The current lineup for tonight’s show is as follows:

* Bray Wyatt appears with Uncle Howdy character also to return

* Omos and MVP come to SmackDown to confront Braun Strowman

* Sonya Deville vs. Liv Morgan

* Logan Paul returns to promote WWE Crown Jewel match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai defend against Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi

Below is a promo for the show: