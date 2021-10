The WWE Draft changes will officially go into effect beginning on tonight’s SmackDown from Wichita Kansas. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight but new SmackDown stars like Drew McIntyre and Hit Row will be appearing.

WWE is also teasing Brock Lesnar for tonight’s SmackDown for an angle with Roman Reigns after their main event match at Crown Jewel on Thursday.

