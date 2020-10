WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 tonight due to MLB World Series airing on FOX.

The show will feature the final build for Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. Below is the only segments that have been announced:

-Roman Reigns delivers final message to Jey Uso before HIAC

-Will Bayley sign her HIAC contract to face Sasha Banks?

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight's episode