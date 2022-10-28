WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (10/28/22)

WWE SmackDown will air live on FS1 tonight from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network switch is due to the MLB World Series airing this week on FOX.

The November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown is expected to be taped tonight in St. Louis as well, as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. As of this writing, the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will make an appearance on tonight’s SmackDown. Logan Paul is not currently advertised.

Aside from the Superstars announced for a match or segment on tonight’s show, GUNTHER, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, Raquel Rodriguez, The New Day, and Ricochet are all advertised on the WWE Events and Arena websites. The arena promotes a dark main event featuring RAW Superstars Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano.

For tonight’s show, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

* Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis and a mystery partner vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends in an Open Challenge

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to promote Crown Jewel title defense against Logan Paul

Here is a promo for the episode: