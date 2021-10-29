WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (10/29)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes Barre, PA. FS1 will air two SmackDown replays right after the live show goes off the air.

No matches have been announced for tonight’s SmackDown but WWE says the New Era that began last week will continue. Advertised locally is The Bloodline vs. Drew McIntyre & The Street Profits which is likely a dark match.

There will also be a new SmackDown ring announcer on tonight’s show to replace the recently departed Greg Hamilton.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and join us for full coverage at 8 PM EST tonight.