WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (10/8)

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose California. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Crown Jewel contract signing for Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

-King Of The Ring First Round Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn

-Queen’s Crown First Round Match: Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

This will also be the SmackDown season premiere episode.

