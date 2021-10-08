WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (10/8)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose California. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Crown Jewel contract signing for Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

-King Of The Ring First Round Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn

-Queen’s Crown First Round Match: Carmella vs. Liv Morgan

This will also be the SmackDown season premiere episode.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest and join us later on for full SmackDown coverage.