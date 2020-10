The 2020 WWE Draft will begin tonight during SmackDown on FOX. You can click here for full details on the draft. WWE has also announced the following for tonight’s show:

-Otis defends his MITB briefcase in court

-The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens

-Big E vs. Sheamus (Falls Count Anywhere)

-Bayley defends the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks

Join us here on PWMania for the latest on SmackDown and then for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time tonight.