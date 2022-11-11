WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/11/22)

WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

While WWE has not officially announced Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for tonight’s show, he, along with Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Braun Strowman, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, is being advertised by the WWE Events website and the arena website. The dark main event will feature RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Damian Priest.

The Usos will defend their titles against The New Day tonight in an attempt to keep their record as the longest-reigning tag team champions.

The eight-man SmackDown World Cup tournament begins tonight, with the winner earning a match against WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Santos Escobar will face Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round tonight. The fight between Escobar and Nakamura had previously been announced, but not as a World Cup match.

WWE has also announced a Six-Pack Challenge to determine Rousey’s new number one contender. Morgan, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Shotzi, and Raquel Rodriguez have been announced as participants.

The current lineup for tonight’s show is as follows:

* Crown Jewel Fallout

* The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The New Day

* The 8-man SmackDown World Cup tournament kicks off with the winner earning a future shot at WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Santos Escobar will open the tournament

* Six-Pack Challenge to determine the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey with Liv Morgan, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, Sonya Deville, Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is advertised to appear but not officially announced as of now