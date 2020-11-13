WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (11/13)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature more build for the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

For the second week in a row WWE has not announced a SmackDown preview to open Friday morning with. No matches or segments have been announced for tonight’s show.

It’s likely that more members for Team SmackDown will be revealed tonight. The men’s team currently has Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and King Baron Corbin with one member to be revealed, while the women’s team h as Bianca Belair and Ruby Riott with three members to be revealed. The new feud with Carmella and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks will also likely continue tonight. Lars Sullivan is expected to be in action after two weeks of sitdown interviews, and Daniel Bryan is rumored to return after being attacked by Jey Uso two weeks ago, while WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns watched.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.