WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (11/20)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode will be the final show before the WWE Survivor Series PPV on Sunday.

Seth Rollins vs. Buddy Murphy is the only match announced for tonight. It’s rumored that RAW stars will appear to hype Sunday’s PPV but WWE has not made that official.

The men’s & women’s teams for Team SmackDown should be finalized on tonight’s show. The Men’s team is still short 1 member while the Women’s team has 2 open spaces.

Stay tuned to PWMania for updates on SmackDown and join us for live PBP coverage at 8 PM Eastern Time.