WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (11/25/22)

WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast its Survivor Series go-home edition live tonight from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

The final build for tomorrow’s big Premium Live Event, headlined by War Games, take place on SmackDown tonight. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for the show, but the rest of The Bloodline are. Despite not being advertised, it’s still possible that Reigns will appear, as we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Tonight’s Men’s War Games advantage match will pit Sheamus and Drew McIntyre against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. In other War Games news, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim will be on SmackDown to reveal the final member of their team.

The SmackDown on FOX World Cup Tournament continues tonight with two semi-final matches, including Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet and Butch vs. Santos Escobar. The winners will compete in the finals next week.

Apart from the Superstars who have already been announced for matches or segments on tonight’s show, the following names are expected to appear, according to listings on the WWE Events website and the arena website: Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Liv Morgan, The New Day, Ricochet, Hit Row, Shinsuke Nakamura, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

For tonight’s SmackDown, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* The final build for Survivor Series

* World Cup Semi-finals: Butch vs. Santos Escobar

* World Cup Semi-finals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will announce the final member of her team for Women’s War Games

* Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for the Men’s War Games numbers advantage

Here is a quick promo for the show: