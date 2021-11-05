WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (11/5)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s SmackDown, but a preview for the show asks if The Bloodline can maintain control over the new era of the blue brand.

“In the wake of King Woods & Sir Kofi’s victory over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Champion Contender Match, can Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline maintain their stronghold on the blue brand? Find out this Friday at 8/7 C on USA,” WWE wrote.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns did not appear on last week’s SmackDown broadcast, but he did work the dark main event. It’s likely that he will be back on TV this week.

Sheamus is rumored to return to action on tonight’s SmackDown. He recently underwent another surgery for his broken nose, and is scheduled to be back to work this week. The Celtic Warrior was recently drafted back to the blue brand, and was featured in a recent backstage vignette.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more and join us later on for full Smackdown coverage.