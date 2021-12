WWE will return to the Staples Center in Los Angeles California for tonight’s live SmackDown episode on FOX. The following lineup has been announced

-Xia Li’s debut

-Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns to appear

-Sonya Deville vs. Naomi

-Charlotte Flair vs. Naomi (Championship Contender’s Match)

-Randy Orton & Riddle vs. The Usos vs. The New Day (Non-Title Match)

