Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will be the first episode to air from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-TLC contract signing for Carmella vs. Sasha Banks

-WWE IC Champion Sami Zayn vs. Sami Zayn in non-title match

-SmackDown Tag Team Champion Montez Ford vs. Dolph Ziggler

-The latest on Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

