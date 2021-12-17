WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (12/17)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but they have confirmed that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be back on the show after being away last week.

While WWE’s SmackDown preview does not have Brock Lesnar listed for tonight’s show, the arena is advertising him for an appearance. WWE is teasing that Reigns will have a response to Lesnar’s recent actions, and what happened last week with Paul Heyman.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for updates on tonight’s SD! and join us later on for live PBP coverage.