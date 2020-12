Tonight’s WWE SmackDown episode will air on FS1 due to college football coverage on FOX. This will be the go-home show for Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

WWE has announced the following for tonight-

-Final build for TLC PPV

-Carmella hosts a Champagne Toast

-Sami Zayn hosts the first annual Sami Awards

-Street Profits defend the Tag Team Championships against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler

Stay tuned to PWMania for more on tonight’s show, then join us for live PBP coverage at 8PM Eastern Time.