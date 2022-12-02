WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (12/2/22)

WWE SmackDown will air live tonight on FS1 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, following the Survivor Series.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature the World Cup Tournament finals, as well as a segment with The Bloodline.

Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Solo Sikoa, and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are all advertised for tonight on the WWE Events website. The arena also advertises The New Day and Sheamus, as well as a dark main event featuring The Street Profits vs. The Usos.

For tonight’s show, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* Survivor Series fallout

* Sami Zayn becomes an official family member of The Bloodline

* World Cup Tournament finals with Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet

Here is a promo for the episode: