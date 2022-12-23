WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (12/23/22)

Due to the Christmas Week holiday, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. The full spoiler for the show can be found by clicking here, but we will still have full coverage of tonight’s broadcast at 8pm ET.

SmackDown will be headlined by Imperium vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet in a Miracle on 34th Street match, as well as Hit Row challenging Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos with the titles on the line, and a Gauntlet Match to determine the next challenger for SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

For tonight’s show, WWE has announced the following lineup:

* Gauntlet to determine the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey with Xia Li, Emma, Tegan Nox, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler

* Rey Mysterio vs. Angel

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Hit Row

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight

* Plus appearances by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day, Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, John Cena (pre-recorded), others

Here is a promo for tonight’s show: