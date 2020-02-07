WWE Smackdown Preview For Tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will take place from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will return to the blue brand tonight, presumably to reveal his Super ShowDown opponent. SmackDown will also feature the return of The Dirt Sheet with John Morrison and The Miz, plus Daniel Bryan’s first appearance since his Strap Match loss to WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Wyatt will also return tonight with a new Firefly Fun House episode. WWE has also announced a Fatal 4 Way with Carmella vs. Dana Brooke vs. Naomi vs. Alexa Bliss with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s SmackDown:

* SmackDown to reveal “Who’s next for Goldberg?”

* “Firefly Fun House” returns after Bray Wyatt’s Royal Rumble victory

* Alexa Bliss, Naomi, Carmella and Dana Brooke meet in high-stakes Fatal 4-Way Match

* The Miz & John Morrison to bring back “The Dirt Sheet” this Friday night on SmackDown

* Daniel Bryan returns to Friday Night SmackDown