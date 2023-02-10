WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (2/10/2023); Road to WrestleMania 39 Continues

WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT tonight, continuing the Road to WrestleMania 39.

The main event of tonight’s show will be a Fatal 4 Way match to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. WWE Tag Team Champions Forever The Usos will also be in action, defending their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against Ricochet and Braun Strowman.

It will be interesting to see what happens with The Usos tonight, as Jey Uso is currently missing in action in the current storyline. It has been speculated that Solo Sikoa will end up defending the titles alongside Jimmy Uso, but this has not been confirmed.

Aside from the Superstars announced for matches, the WWE Events website and the arena website have GUNTHER, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, The New Day, Shotzi, Shaya Baszler, Shinsuke Nakamura, and The Brawling Brutes advertised for tonight’s show.

RAW Superstars are also scheduled to appear tonight, with the advertised dark main event pitting Finn Balor and Damien Priest against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The following line-up has been announced by WWE for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar vs. Madcap Moss to determine the new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Ricochet and Braun Strowman

Here is a promo for the episode: