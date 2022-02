Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air live from New Orleans. Next week’s final SmackDown before Elimination Chamber will also be taped tonight due to travel needs next week.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight-

-Charlotte defends SmackDown Women’s Championship vs. Naomi

-Aliyah vs. Natalya in a Dungeon Style Match

-Appearances by Goldberg, Ronda Rousey & more

