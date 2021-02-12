WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/12)

WWE SmackDown tonight will see the return of Seth Rollins to Friday nights. Rollins recently returned at the Royal Rumble but tonight will be his return to the weekly SmackDown on FOX show.

WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s SmackDown but we will keep you updated throughout the day. It’s very likely that WWE will confirm new Elimination Chamber PPV plans on the show but nothing is official as of now.

Join us here on PWMania for SmackDown updates and join us tonight at 8 PM Eastern Time for live coverage.