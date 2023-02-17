WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (2/17/2023); Elimination Chamber Go-Home Show

WWE SmackDown on FOX will broadcast the Elimination Chamber go-home edition live tonight from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Sami Zayn will headline tonight’s show as he returns to his hometown just one night before facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber. Reigns is not currently advertised for the show, but on last week’s SmackDown, Paul Heyman told Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos that Reigns wanted them to stay at home and watch the show from there, because sometimes you see things on TV that you don’t see when you’re there live. This message arrived following a long night of angles with The Usos, Zayn, and Heyman.

SmackDown will also feature Madcap Moss challenging WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ronda Rousey’s in-ring return, and much more.

In addition to the Superstars who have already been announced for matches or segments, the WWE Events website and the arena website have advertised the following names: The Usos, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, The New Day, The Brawling Brutes, and Braun Strowman are among those who will compete.

WWE has announced the following lineup for tonight’s show:

* Go-home build for Elimination Chamber

* Asuka vs. Liv Morgan

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya and Shotzi

* Sami Zayn returns to Montreal

* The Viking Raiders vs. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Madcap Moss

Here is a promo for the show: