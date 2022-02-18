WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/18)

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown was taped last week from New Orleans LA with the final Elimination Chamber build. You can click here for full spoilers from the taping.
The following matches/segments were taped for tonight-
-Ricochet vs. Sheamus
-Ivar vs. Jimmy Uso
-Shinsuke Nakamura defends WWE Intercontinental Championship vs. Sami Zayn
-Promo segment with Drew McIntyre, Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin
-Goldberg faces off with Roman Reigns
-Elimination Chamber contract signing for Naomi & Ronda Rousey vs. Sonya Deville & Charlotte Flair