WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/24/2023); Elimination Chamber Fallout

The post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Following Sami Zayn’s loss to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last Saturday night, WWE is teasing a continuation of The Bloodline storyline. While Reigns is not advertised for tonight’s show, Zayn, Solo Sikoa, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Ronda Rousey are.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss has been added to tonight’s SmackDown.

For tonight’s show, WWE has announced the following line-up:

* Fallout from Elimination Chamber with The Bloodline, Sami Zayn and others

* Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio

* Bray Wyatt hosts The Firefly Funhouse

* Rhea Ripley and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair face-off

* Imperium vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet and Madcap Moss