WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/3/2023); The Bloodline Fallout

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight.

The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend.

On tap for tonight’s show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story line that closed out the aforementioned PPV, as well as Braun Strowman & Ricochet vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) and a SmackDown Women’s Championship, with Charlotte Flair defending against Sonya Deville.

