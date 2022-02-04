WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/4)

The SmackDown After Royal Rumble will air tonight from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. The following lineup is being advertised for tonight-

-Paul Heyman will explain his actions

-Ronda Rousey will pick her WrestleMania opponent

It’s interesting that the arena is advertising two matches with top stars, likely dark matches. They are: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship & Ronda Rousey/Sasha Banks vs. Natalya/Charlotte Flair.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for the latest on tonight’s SmackDown.