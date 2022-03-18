WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/18)

WWE SmackDown on FOX will take place tonight from Charlotte NC at the Spectrum Center.

As is often these case these days, WWE only has one segment announced for SmackDown tonight. They are advertising that there will be a collision between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns on The Road to WrestleMania.

It’s rumored that Xavier Woods will return tonight as well. He was out of action due to a calf injury suffered in January but he returned at house shows last weekend because Big E went down with a broken neck last Friday.

